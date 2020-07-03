Lawsuit: Georgia sheriff fails to protect inmates from coronavirus
ATLANTA — Overcrowded cells, a lack of personal protective equipment and limited access to cleaning and sanitation supplies are putting people in a Georgia jail at risk of exposure to the coronavirus outbreak, a federal lawsuit says. Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill and several of his high-ranking subordinates are ignoring the known risks of the virus, exposing people in their custody to a highly infectious disease that can be fatal, the lawsuit says. Lawyers with the Southern Center for Human Rights and the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia say they filed the lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of four people held in the Clayton County jail. Hill did not respond Thursday to phone messages seeking comment on the lawsuit. The lawsuit accuses the jail administrators of failing to take reasonable steps to ensure effective social distancing and failing to provide sufficient sanitation or adequate protective equipment. They also haven't adequately identified and responded to positive cases or provided inmates with information on how to avoid infection, it says.
21 Savage launches free online financial program for youth
LOS ANGELES — Rapper 21 Savage will be launching a free online financial literacy education program for youth sheltered at home during the coronavirus pandemic. The Grammy winner announced his new Bank Account At Home nationwide initiative on Wednesday. His efforts will include a partnership with Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to provide free WiFi and tablets for underserved students in the city. “I feel like it’s important more than ever to give our next generation the tools to succeed in life,” the rapper in a statement.
Move to rename 'Bloody Sunday' bridge has critics in Selma
SELMA, Ala. — Thousands gathered in this river city in 1940 to dedicate a new bridge in honor of white supremacist Edmund Pettus, a Confederate general and reputed Ku Klux Klan leader. Just 25 years later, the bridge became a global landmark when civil rights marchers were beaten at its base. Today, with thousands protesting nationwide against racial injustice, a years-old push is gaining steam to rename the Edmund Pettus Bridge in honor of Rep. John Lewis, who led the 1965 marchers on “Bloody Sunday.” But the idea is drawing opposition in Selma, including from some who marched with Lewis that day. Pettus' name has ironically come to also symbolize Black freedom and shouldn't be painted over, some say. Others oppose the move because Lewis was an outsider who followed in the footsteps of locals who had worked to end segregation for years before he arrived. Still others fear a change would hurt tourism in a poor town with little going for it other than its civil rights history. Lynda Lowery, who was 14 and received 35 stitches in her head on Bloody Sunday, doesn't want the bridge renamed for anyone. She said the span over the muddy Alabama River “isn't a monument, it's a part of history.” “They need to leave my bridge alone,” said Lowery, 70.
