London kids to be offered polio shot after more virus found
British health authorities say they will offer a polio booster dose to London children age 1 to 9 after finding evidence the virus has spread in multiple regions of the city. In a statement on Wednesday, Britain’s Health Security Agency said it had detected polio viruses derived from the oral polio vaccine in the sewage water of eight London boroughs. The agency says it hasn’t found any cases of the paralytic disease in people and the decision to offer young children boosters is a precaution. British authorities are working closely with health authorities in the U.S. and Israel to investigate any links to polio viruses detected in those two countries.
Abrams seeks to invest to build inclusive economy in GeorgiaDemocratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams argued in a speech Tuesday that it’s time for Georgia to use its budget surplus to invest in its residents, accusing Gov. Brian Kemp and other Republicans of hurting the state by prioritizing low taxes and low spending. She also announced that she backs a state constitutional amendment to legalize casino and sports gambling, saying she wants to use it to fund need-based financial aid, guarantee free technical college and restore Georgia’s HOPE merit scholarships to students who earn a C average or better in high school. Abrams also weaved in attacks on restrictive abortion laws and loose gun laws, arguing that they too are threats to making Georgia thrive. “We can do what’s right for Georgia by investing in our economy, saving healthcare, building infrastructure and taking care of our small businesses, our workers and our bottom line,” Abrams said during the Atlanta speech. “We can turn our state around and give back what has been taken from too many Georgians.”
‘El Jefe’ the jaguar, famed in US, photographed in MexicoThey call him “El Jefe.” He is at least 12 years old, and his crossing of the heavily guarded U.S.-Mexico border has sparked celebrations on both sides. A coalition of conservation groups says “El Jefe” — or “The Boss” — is one of the oldest jaguars on record along the frontier and one of few known to have crossed a border partly lined by a wall and other infrastructure to stop traffickers and migrants. That assessment is based on photographs taken over the years. Jaguars can be identified by their spots, which serve as a kind of unique fingerprint.
