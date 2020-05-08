Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
What's that behind you? On virus-era TV, home backdrops star
Those who saw conservative commentator Bill Kristol on television one recent night may not remember what he said. But they'll never forget the magnificent mess of a bookcase behind him. And there's a growing army of viewers with just one question after tuning into any number of interviews that political commentator John Heilemann has given in recent weeks: What fruit is in those bowls over his shoulder? Ever since the coronavirus forced pundits, reporters, analysts and sports figures to speak to the masses from their dens, living rooms and kitchens, television has given us a peek at the famous and not-so-famous — a glimpse we never got when they were in the studio.
Experts worry CDC is sidelined in coronavirus response
NEW YORK — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has repeatedly found its suggestions for fighting the coronavirus outbreak taking a backseat to other concerns within the Trump administration. That leaves public health experts outside government fearing the agency’s decades of experience in beating back disease threats are going to waste. “You have the greatest fighting force against infectious diseases in world history. Why would you not use them?” said Dr. Howard Markel, a public health historian at the University of Michigan. The complaints have sounded for months. But they have become louder following repeated revelations that transmission-prevention guidance crafted by CDC scientists was never adopted by the White House.
No school-made gifts for mom this year. Dads, get to work.
PRINCETON, N.J. — At first, the Facebook meme made me laugh: “What are dads going to do when they realize their kids aren’t bringing home any Mother’s Day gifts from school?” Then it hit me: What am I going to do?! Most years, my wife and I keep gifts basic. Flowers and a Sunday together with family is usually just right. The (sometimes) cute presents the kids make at school provide a fun moment of “awwwww,” followed by a year of figuring out where to put them so they’re both seen and out of the way. This Mother’s Day, of course, is different.
Lost your job? Here's what you need to know
WASHINGTON — Nearly 33.5 million Americans have lost their jobs and applied for unemployment benefits in the past 7 weeks — a stunning record high that reflects the near-complete shutdown of the U.S. economy. On Friday, the government said the U.S. unemployment rate hit 14.7% in April, the highest rate since the Great Depression. As recently as February, the unemployment rate was just 3.5%, a 50-year low. For those who have lost jobs, it's a frightening time. Bills need to be paid. Do they qualify for unemployment benefits? How fast will the money arrive?
