Love blossoms in Serbia between Ukrainian, Russian ‘enemies’
She is from Ukraine and he is from Russia. Their love blossomed online, but with their nations at war, the odds of carrying on their relationship were stacked against them. Even so, it didn’t take long for the young couple to beat the odds. Mariia Vyhivska and Iurii Kurochkin, now both 23, fell in love while playing an online video game. But Russia’s invasion of its neighbor threatened to scuttle their relationship before it even got off the ground. They boldly turned their backs on the war-engendered enmity pervading their homelands and chose to be together. Vyhivska was living in Zvyagel, near Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, and Kurochkin in St. Petersburg in Russia. Despite the seemingly insurmountable distance, the couple didn’t give up. “It wasn’t hard,” said Vyhivska, smiling. “I wasn’t afraid, not at all. I am happy. Because I am loved.” Kurochkin recalled how the couple started making plans to meet in person.
Idris Elba on James Bond: ‘I’m not going to be that guy’
Actor Idris Elba says he’s going to stick with being the tormented detective John Luther — not James Bond. Speaking Tuesday to the World Government Summit in Dubai, Elba brought up the persistent discussions about him taking over as Ian Fleming’s famed British spy. Those had grown louder after Daniel Craig’s demise as Bond in the 25th film in the franchise called, “No Time to Die.” Asked about his upcoming film based on the British series “Luther,” Elba clearly took himself out of playing 007. He added: “You know, a lot of people talk about another character that begins with ‘J’ and ends with ‘B,’ but I’m not going to be that guy.”
Rumors swirl about balloons, UFOs as officials stay mumMaybe they came from China. Maybe from somewhere farther away. A lot farther away. The downing of four aerial devices by U.S. warplanes has touched off rampant misinformation about the objects, their origin and their purpose, showing how complicated world events and a lack of information can quickly create the perfect conditions for unchecked conjecture and misinformation. The presence of mysterious objects high in the sky doesn’t help. “There will be an investigation and we will learn more, but until then this story has created a playground for people interested in speculating or stirring the pot for their own reasons,” said Jim Ludes, a former national defense analyst who now leads the Pell Center for International Relations at Salve Regina University. President Joe Biden and other top Washington officials have said little about the repeated shootdowns, which began with a suspected Chinese spy balloon earlier this month. Three more unidentified devices have been shot down, with the latest Sunday over Lake Huron.
