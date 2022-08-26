‘Magic mushroom’ psychedelic may help heavy drinkers quit
The compound in psychedelic mushrooms helped heavy drinkers cut back or quit entirely in the most rigorous test of psilocybin for alcoholism. The study was published Wednesday in JAMA Psychiatry. More research is needed to see if the effect lasts. The study involved 93 patients who took either psilocybin or a dummy medicine. They received two such sessions, one month apart. All patients also received 12 sessions of talk therapy and were followed for eight months. The patients taking psilocybin reduced their heavy drinking compared to the other group. And almost half stopped drinking entirely compared to 24% of the control group.
EXPLAINER: Where Ukraine war stands after 6 monthsSix months ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in an unprovoked act of aggression. That started the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II. Putin expected a quick victory but it has turned into a grinding war of attrition. The Russian offensive has largely bogged down as Ukrainian forces increasingly target key facilities far behind the front lines. The outcome of the war will depend on both sides’ ability to mobilize additional resources. While Ukraine has declared a goal to form a 1 million-member army, Russia still relies on a limited contingent of volunteer soldiers. That approach reflects the Kremlin’s fears that a mobilization could fuel massive discontent in Russia.
17-year-old pilot sets record for solo flight around worldA 17-year-old pilot became the youngest person to fly solo around the world in a small aircraft after he landed on Wednesday in Bulgaria, where his journey kicked off five months ago. Mack Rutherford, a Belgian-British dual national, landed on an airstrip west of Bulgaria’s capital, Sofia, to complete his task and to claim two Guinness World Records. Along with becoming the youngest person to fly around the world by himself, Rutherford is the youngest person to circumnavigate the globe in a microlight plane. Rutherford said he hoped his achievement would inspire young people to pursue their dreams. “Just follow your dreams, no matter how old you are — work hard and move forward to achieve your goals,” he said after he stepped out of the aircraft. His sister, Zara, who finished her own trip global flight in January at age 19, previously held the ultralight record. Mack Rutherford took the age record from Travis Ludlow of Britain, who was 18 when he made a solo flight around the world last year. The journey, which began March 23, took Rutherford through 52 countries over five continents. He turned 17 during the trip. To set a mark recognized by the Guinness World Records, he crossed the equator twice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.