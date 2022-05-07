Major companies stay mum on thorny abortion issue — for now
A leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that would abolish a nationwide right to abortion has thrust major companies into what’s arguably the most divisive issue in American politics. But while some are signaling support for abortion rights, many want to stay out of it — at least for now. Some experts believe companies are holding off weighing in because they want to wait to see the court’s final ruling. But forming a corporate response on the thorny issue of abortion could prove to be challenging, especially in light of the reprisal that Disney faced in Florida and political pressure in states like Texas.
Ms. Pac-Man clears path to World Video Game Hall of FameMore than 40 years after blazing a trail for female video game characters, Ms. Pac-Man was inducted Thursday into the World Video Game Hall of Fame, along with Dance Dance Revolution, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Sid Meier’s Civilization. The Hall of Fame considers electronic games of all types each year — arcade, console, computer, handheld and mobile. Inductees are recognized for their popularity and influence on the video game industry or pop culture over time. The Ms. Pac-Man arcade game was released in 1981 as Midway’s follow-up to Pac-Man, which entered the hall as part of the inaugural class in 2015. The Pac-Man sequel reimagined the main character to acknowledge the original game’s female fans, according to the hall. After selling 125,000 cabinets within the first five years, it became one of the best-selling arcade games of all time.
Maine close to ridding license plates of obscenitiesMaine’s secretary of state is closer to removing salty language from state-issued license plates. Draft rules released Thursday would eliminate references to genitalia, sex acts and profanities. The vulgarities proliferated after the state all-but-eliminated its review of language on so-called vanity license plates in 2015. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said that inciting violence, ethnic and racial slurs, and references to criminal activity on state-issued license plates is “directly contrary to the public interest.” A public hearing is scheduled later this month. It’s unclear how many plates could be removed; state officials previously estimated hundreds. “Incitement to violence, profanity, ethnic, racial, religious, or other slurs, or reference to illegal or criminal activity – all of which unfortunately can be seen on Maine registration plates today – are all directly contrary to the public interest,” Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said in a statement.
