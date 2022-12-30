Wisconsin waitress gets $1,000 tip from Christmas customer
A Wisconsin waitress got a $1,000 tip from Christmas morning customer. The Wisconsin State Journal reports 29-year-old Callie Blue was waiting tables at Gus’s Diner in Sun Prairie at 6 a.m. Sunday. She started chatting with one of the few customers in the restaurant at that hour. He left her a $1,000 tip. The customer was Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County. He told the newspaper he was looking for people in need as part of the club’s Pay It Forward campaign.
Feds: Vanishing right whale must remain on endangered listThe fading North Atlantic right whale will remain protected under the Endangered Species Act, and the species requires a series of protective steps to stave off extinction, federal authorities said Tuesday. The whales number only about 340 and they have declined in population in recent years. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released a review of the whale’s status on Tuesday that said the whale “is continuing to decline and has not met many of the recovery criteria outlined” in its recovery plan. Protection of the whale is a source of dispute between conservationists and commercial fishermen because one of the top threats to the animals is entanglement in fishing gear. NOAA performed a required five-year review of the whale’s status that said the animal is continuing to decline because of the threats of fishing gear, collisions with ships and other stressors. “There is also uncertainty regarding the effect of long-term sublethal entanglements, emerging environmental stressors including climate change, and the compounding effects of multiple continuous stressors that may be limiting North Atlantic right whale calving and recovery,” the agency said in its report.
Making pig livers humanlike in quest to ease organ shortageScientists are transforming pig livers to look and act like human ones, part of a quest to ease the nation’s organ shortage. First workers in a suburban Minneapolis lab dissolve pig cells that made the organ function, leaving ghostly semitranslucent scaffolds floating in large jars. To complete the metamorphosis, they infuse those shells with human cells from donated livers that went untransplanted. It’s all highly experimental. But manufacturer Miromatrix is making plans for first-step human testing — an experiment outside a patient’s body, to see how well a bioengineered liver can filter blood.
