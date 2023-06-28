Man fatally shot in New Mexico movie theater over seat dispute
Police say an argument over seating at a movie theater in New Mexico escalated into a shooting that left a man dead and sent frightened filmgoers scrambling to flee. Detectives with the Albuquerque Police Department filed charges Monday against 19-year-old Enrique Padilla in connection with the Sunday evening shooting at a cinema complex next to an interstate highway. Police agency spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said Padilla was under guard at a hospital while being treated for a gunshot wound. It was unclear whether Padilla had a legal representative. The dead man was identified as 52-year-old Michael Tenorio. No one else was wounded.
Conditions for Guantanamo detainees are cruel, inhuman and degrading, UN investigator says
The first U.N. independent investigator to visit the U.S. detention center at Guantanamo Bay says the 30 men held there are subject “to ongoing cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment under international law.” Irish law professor Fionnuala Ní Aoláin called the American government’s use of torture against them “a betrayal” of the rights of victims and survivors of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States to justice. She told a news conference Monday about her 23-page report that the 2001 attacks in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania that killed nearly 3,000 people were “crimes against humanity.” But she said the U.S. use of torture and rendition against alleged perpetrators and their associates in the aftermath violated international human rights law.
New York City drivers will pay extra tolls as part of the effort to reduce congestion
Drivers in New York City will be charged extra in tolls to enter Manhattan south of 60th Street as part of a long-stalled congestion pricing plan. The first-in-the-nation plan is part of an effort to reduce congestion, improve air quality, and raise funds for the city’s public transit system. It will bring New York City in line with places like London and Singapore, which have implemented similar programs. A spokesperson for Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday that the congestion pricing plan cleared its final federal hurdle after getting approved by the Federal Highway Administration. The program is expected to begin in spring of 2024.
