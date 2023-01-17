Man tried 4 times for killing set free after charges dropped
Baltimore’s new top prosecutor has dropped all charges against a Black man who stood trial four times for the same killing, freeing him after seven years in custody. Friday’s announcement by Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates ended a controversial case that repeatedly raised questions about police and prosecutorial conduct. Keith Davis Jr. had been accused of fatally shooting Pimlico Race Course security guard Kevin Jones in 2015. Before arresting Davis, officers shot him multiple times. He survived and maintained his innocence ever since. Marilyn Mosby, the previous top prosecutor who repeatedly brought Davis to trial, said Friday the case has always been about seeking justice for the victim and his family.
Brazil reckons with artistic treasures ruined in riotThe horde of rioters who invaded government buildings on Jan. 8 in an attack on Brazil’s democracy left behind a trail of destruction whose full scope is only now coming into full view. Following a painstaking survey of the ruins, the national artistic heritage institute on Thursday night released a 50-page report, the bulk of which is a photographic catalog of damages. They go far beyond the shattered glass on the exteriors of the presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court, all architectural icons. Modernist furniture was burned, portraits defaced, sculptures decapitated and ceramics smashed. The rioters were die-hard supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat.
New, taller Barbie doll is aimed at kids as young as 3Love her or loathe her, Barbie has been transformed again, this time into a version for children as young as 3. Gone is the contentious hourglass figure for My First Barbie, which launched Thursday ahead of July’s live-action film about the icon starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The slightly softer-bodied Barbie follows on the high heels of tall, petite and curvy iterations that were released five years ago in a massive makeover. My First Barbie is 13.5 inches tall, 2 inches taller than traditional Babs, with a larger waist that de-emphasizes the bust line (it remains in place, however), and flesh-tone modesty undergarments permanently attached. Her fashion is more kid-like, with playful heart, star and flower designs on jammies and flouncy preschool-friendly dresses and swim gear. Her accessories are larger for littler hands, and her hair is extra long for easier brushing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.