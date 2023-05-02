Man who lost wife, son in Texas mass shooting tells story
A man whose wife and 9-year-old son were killed with three other people north of Houston says the attack began after he asked a neighbor to shoot his gun further away from his home. Wilson Garcia said the attack began 10 to 20 minutes after the man refused his request. The suspect, 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza, remained at large late Sunday despite a search involving more than 200 police from multiple jurisdictions. Authorities are offering $80,000 for any information about Oropeza’s whereabouts, but the FBI special agent in charge says investigators have zero leads.
DeSantis board approves suing Disney in latest tug-of-warDays after Disney sued Florida’s governor in federal court for what it described as retaliation for opposing the state’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, members of Disney World’s governing board made up of Gov. Ron DeSantis appointees have authorized a lawsuit against the entertainment giant. Members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District on Monday voted unanimously to sue Disney in state court in the Orlando area. The board also approved defending itself in federal court in Tallahassee where Disney filed its lawsuit last Wednesday against the governor, the board and its five members. Disney’s lawsuit seeks to void the governor’s takeover of its governing district.
Known for laughs, DC dinner spotlights risks to journalismThe White House Correspondents’ Association dinner is known for its fun if ferocious jabs at Washington. But it took a more solemn tone as President Joe Biden acknowledged the several American journalists under siege in authoritarian countries around the world. Biden and first lady Jill Biden met privately with the parents of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich upon arriving at the dinner on Saturday. Gershkovich has been imprisoned in Russia since March after being charged with spying, despite strong denials from his employer and the U.S. government. Debra Tice, whose son Austin Tice who has not been heard from since disappearing at a checkpoint in Syria in 2012, also attended.
