Kanye West withdraws petition to get on NJ's 2020 ballot
TRENTON, N.J. — Kanye West withdrew his petition to appear as a presidential candidate on New Jersey's ballot, according to an email chain between a judge and what appears to be the rapper's campaign email address. In email correspondence obtained by The Associated Press, an unidentified person writing from a Kanye 2020 address tells Administrative Law Judge Gail Cookson that West is dropping his effort to appear on New Jersey's ballot. “At this time, Kanye 2020 has no further option than to regrettably withdraw from New Jersey and cease further efforts to place Mr. West’s name on the New Jersey ballot," the Kanye 2020 email said late Monday. Cookson replied Tuesday, accepting the withdrawal.
Georgia grand jury doesn't indict judge on domestic violence charge
BUCHANAN, Ga. — A west Georgia grand jury declined to indict a superior court judge on misdemeanor battery charges after his wife recanted her accusation. The Times-Georgian of Carrollton reports Haralson County grand jurors on Friday declined to indict Superior Court Judge Meng Lim. Lim had been arrested in July and charged in connection with a Feb. 17 incident. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in July that the judge's wife contacted a friend and told her about being hit multiple times by Lim during an argument, also sending her pictures of bruising and scratching. Now, though, Haralson County District Attorney Jack Browning and defense lawyer Bob Rubin say the wife contends it was not her husband that hit her, but Lim's 15-year-old daughter, the wife's stepdaughter. Browning said in a statement that Lim said his only involvement was to break up the fight, and that the judge is unsure how his wife's injuries occurred.
Maryland county pledges probe into health worker's coronavirus death
Officials in a Maryland county say they “will spare no time or expense” investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a veteran public health worker who died of COVID-19 after relatives and coworkers believe she contracted the virus on the job. The probe follows a story by Kaiser Health News and The Associated Press two weeks ago focusing on the worker, Chantee Mack, a 44-year-old disease intervention specialist at the Prince George’s County Health Department who union officials said was among at least 20 department employees infected by the coronavirus. The outbreak underscores the stark dangers facing the nation’s front-line public health army, the subject of an ongoing series by KHN and the AP, “Underfunded and Under Threat.” Mack’s coworker Rhonda Wallace, leader of a local branch of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, said she and others from the union met with two county council members shortly after the stories ran, then was told about the investigation after a separate meeting among county council members and officials.
