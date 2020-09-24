Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
McConnell, Pelosi dispute Trump, vow peaceful power transfer
WASHINGTON — Congressional leaders from both parties, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, swiftly pushed back Thursday after President Donald Trump declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 presidential election. Trump said during a Wednesday news conference, “We’re going to have to see what happens,” responding to a question about committing to the results. “You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster." McConnell and other leaders of Trump's Republican Party had no hesitation in committing to an orderly transfer if Trump loses.
In Breonna Taylor case, limits of law overcome calls for justice
“Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor” became a rallying cry this summer, emblazoned on T-shirts worn by celebrities and sports stars while protesters filled the streets demanding police accountability. In the end, none of the officers were charged with Taylor's killing, although one was indicted for shooting into a neighboring home that had people inside. The outcome demonstrates the vast disconnect between widespread public expectation of justice and the limits of the law when police use deadly force. “Criminal law is not meant to respond to every sorrow and grief," Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the first African American elected to the job in Kentucky, told reporters after the grand jury announced its decision on Wednesday. “And that is, that is true here. But my heart breaks for the loss of Miss Taylor."
Trump niece files suit saying family cheated her of millions
NEW YORK — Donald Trump’s niece followed up her best-selling, tell-all book with a lawsuit Thursday alleging that the president and two of his siblings cheated her out of millions of dollars over several decades while squeezing her out of the family business. Mary L. Trump sought unspecified damages in the lawsuit, filed in a state court in New York City. “Fraud was not just the family business — it was a way of life,” the lawsuit said. The lawsuit alleged the president, his brother Robert, and a sister, the former federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, portrayed themselves as Mary Trump's protectors while secretly taking her share of minority interests in the family's extensive real estate holdings. Robert Trump died last month.
Annual Lennon tribute, in 40th year, goes online
NEW YORK — Like many other events, an annual John Lennon tribute concert that takes place in his adopted city of New York on his Oct. 9 birthday has been forced online because of the coronavirus pandemic. There was no way it was being canceled, not on what would have been Lennon's 80th birthday, not on the tribute's 40th year. “The idea of not celebrating John, of stopping after 39 years, never crossed my mind,” said Joe Raiola, the tribute's producer and artistic director of the Theatre Within organization.
