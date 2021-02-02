Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press-provided stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
McConnell praises Cheney, hits Marjorie Taylor Greene
WASHINGTON — Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell has praised embattled No. 3 House Republican Liz Cheney as “a leader with deep convictions and courage,” even as he's criticized the “looney lies” of a hard-right House GOP freshman as a “cancer” on the party. Scores of conservative House Republicans are seeking to oust Cheney, R-Wyoming, from her leadership post after she supported the chamber’s impeachment of then-President Donald Trump. And Democrats are pushing to remove freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, from her committee assignments after reports of social media posts backing baseless assertions that some mass shootings at schools were staged. She's also encouraged violence against Democratic politicians.
Biden expands quick bid to undo Trump’s immigration policies
SAN DIEGO — The Biden administration on Tuesday announced steps to address harm to thousands of families that were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border, expanding efforts to quickly undo relentless changes to immigration policy over the last four years. President Joe Biden planned to sign orders on family separation, border security and legal immigration, bringing to nine the number of executive actions on immigration during his first two weeks in office. Details were thin, but the moves aim to reverse many of former President Donald Trump's policies to deter immigration, both legal and illegal.
Pandemic cuisine: Odd pairings, old favorites on the menu
NEW YORK — Whether it's kimchi, beets or broccoli, the pandemic has had a strange impact on food cravings that goes beyond the joy of comfort eating. Nearly a year into isolation, many people are embracing foods long forgotten or rejected for taste, texture or smell. Some have forced themselves to re-evaluate health-focused foods to help boost their immune systems. And with home cooking at a high, there's a new adventurousness in the kitchen.
Hal Holbrook, prolific actor who played Twain, dies at 95
NEW YORK — Hal Holbrook, the award-winning character actor who toured the world for more than 50 years as Mark Twain in a one-man show and uttered the immortal advice “Follow the money” in the classic political thriller “All the President’s Men,” has died. He was 95. Holbrook died on Jan. 23 in Beverly Hills, California, his representative, Steve Rohr, told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Actors across the spectrum mourned Holbrook's passing, including Bradley Whitford, who called him an “incredible actor,” and Viola Davis, who wrote “RIP to the always wonderful Hal Holbrook.”
