Medical tourism: Traveling outside US for care is common
The recent kidnapping of four Americans in Mexico highlighted a common practice for many people in the U.S.: traveling to other countries for medical care that either is not available at home or costs a lot less. Experts say dental procedures, plastic surgery, cancer treatments and prescription drugs are among the more common types of care sought south of the border. And this so-called medical tourism isn’t limited to Mexico. Other common destinations include Canada, India and Thailand. Cost is a big factor. Care received in other countries can be half the price of the same treatment in the United States.
Jaded with education, more Americans are skipping collegeWhen he looked to the future, Grayson Hart always saw a college degree. He was a good student at a good high school. He wanted to be an actor, or maybe a teacher. Growing up, he believed college was the only route to a good job, stability and a happy life. The pandemic changed his mind. A year after high school, Hart is directing a youth theater program in Jackson, Tennessee. He got into every college he applied to but turned them all down. Cost was a big factor, but a year of remote learning also gave him the time and confidence to forge his own path. “There were a lot of us with the pandemic, we kind of had a do-it-yourself kind of attitude of like, ‘Oh — I can figure this out,’” he said. “Why do I want to put in all the money to get a piece of paper that really isn’t going to help with what I’m doing right now?” Hart is among hundreds of thousands of young people who came of age during the pandemic but didn’t go to college. Many have turned to hourly jobs or careers that don’t require a degree, while others have been deterred by high tuition and the prospect of student debt. What first looked like a pandemic blip has turned into a crisis. Nationwide, undergraduate college enrollment dropped 8% from 2019 to 2022, with declines even after returning to in-person classes, according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse. The slide in the college-going rate since 2018 is the steepest on record, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Economists say the impact could be dire.
Lynyrd Skynyrd member’s death signals end of era for Southern rockLynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington made it big when rock ‘n’ roll was still a defining cultural force on par with today’s TikTok trends and superhero movies. The iconic band’s last surviving co-founder was also perhaps the last flagpole in a once-powerful part of American music: Southern rock. Or at least a rebellious version of it that later became loosely tied to conservative politics and didn’t shy away from some of the problematic symbols of the South. The original version of Lynyrd Skynyrd ended following a 1977 plane crash. It was this reconstituted version of the band that seemed to really embrace a more conservative image.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.