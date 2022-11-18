Michelle Obama opens tour for new book, ‘The Light We Carry’
Michelle Obama has opened a monthlong, nationwide tour to promote her new book, “The Light We Carry.” The former first lady fielded questions from friend and former talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres on opening night Tuesday at a theater in downtown Washington. Mrs. Obama says she wrote the book to share the habits and practices she uses to stay balanced during anxious times. She has two more shows in Washington this week. The tour is scheduled to end in Los Angeles. Mrs. Obama released her bestselling memoir, “Becoming,” in 2018.
As climate change progresses, trees in cities struggleAs the driest summer in Seattle’s record books ended, trees across the city were sounding silent alarms. It was the latest in a string of Seattle summers in the last decade, including a record-breaking heat dome in 2021, to feature drier conditions and hotter temperatures that have left many trees with premature brown leaves and needles, bald branches and excessive seeding –- all signs of stress. “You see it in big leaf maples and hemlocks, just loaded with cones or seeds, it’s kind of their last-ditch effort to reproduce,” said Shea Cope, an arborist at Washington Park Arboretum, a sprawling 230-acre (93 hectare) park north of downtown. This summer was fatal for three “significant” trees in the park’s pine collection, including an 85-year-old Japanese red pine infected with fungus left by beetles. “We’re losing conifers faster than our broad leaf, deciduous ones,” Cope added as he surveyed a towering knobcone pine with half its canopy dead. Cities worldwide have promised to plant more carbon-absorbing trees to help fight climate change. Research has shown the shade of mature trees also helps reduce unhealthful “heat islands,” especially in poor neighborhoods. President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act infused $1.5 billion into the Forest Service’s urban tree program — money for cities to do even more planting and maintenance.
Biden facing pressure to extend student loan payment pausePresident Joe Biden is facing mounting pressure to extend a pause on student loan payments after his cancellation plan suffered a pair of legal blows. Advocates say Biden should continue the pandemic-era payment pause until legal issues are resolved. Biden’s plan promised to erase at least $10,000 in federal student debt for millions of borrowers, but it was halted by federal courts after challenges from Republicans. The impasse has left the White House in a bind over whether to extend the pause if the lawsuits drag on into January, when the moratorium is set to expire. The White House insists it will ultimately prevail even though two federal courts blocked the program from taking effect.
