Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press-provided stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Migrant children held in mass shelters with little oversight
The Biden administration is holding tens of thousands of asylum-seeking children in an opaque network of some 200 facilities that The Associated Press has learned spans two dozen states and includes five shelters with more than 1,000 children packed inside. Confidential data obtained by the AP shows the number of migrant children in government custody more than doubled in the past two months, and this week the federal government was housing around 21,000 kids, from toddlers to teens. A facility at Fort Bliss, a U.S. Army post in El Paso, Texas, had more than 4,500 children as of Monday. Attorneys, advocates and mental health experts say that while some shelters are safe and provide adequate care, others are endangering children’s health and safety. “It’s almost like ‘Groundhog Day,’” said Southern Poverty Law Center attorney Luz Lopez, referring to the 1993 film in which events appear to be continually repeating. “Here we are back to a point almost where we started, where the government is using taxpayer money to build large holding facilities ... for children instead of using that money to find ways to more quickly reunite children with their sponsors.”
McConnell leads GOP in attack on Dems' voting rights bill
WASHINGTON — Republicans launched an all-out assault Tuesday on sweeping voting rights legislation, forcing Democrats to take dozens of politically awkward votes during a committee hearing that will spotlight the increasingly charged national debate over access to the ballot. The bill would bring about the largest overhaul of U.S. elections in a generation, touching on almost every aspect of the electoral process. Democrats say the changes are even more important now as Republican-controlled states impose new voting restrictions after the divisive 2020 election. Yet it’s a motivating issue for Republicans, too, with GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell so determined to stop Democrats that he's personally arguing against the measure, a rare role for a party leader that shows the extent to which Republicans are prepared to fight.
New this week: Angelina Jolie thrills and Black Keys rock
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. Included: After a bit of a hiatus from action films, Angelina Jolie is back in the thriller “Those Who Wish Me Dead” as a Montana smoke jumper who comes across a 12-year-old boy (Finn Little) on the run and in need of help. Director Taylor Sheridan, the Oscar-nominated writer of “Hell or High Water” and co-creator of the TV series “Yellowstone,” told the AP that the film was “very on-brand” for him and his proclivity for stories about vengeance and the American West. Available Friday on HBO Max for 31 days, “Those Who Wish Me Dead” co-stars Nicholas Hoult, Jon Bernthal and Tyler Perry.
