Missing 73 years, Medal of Honor recipient’s remains return to Georgia
An American soldier awarded the Medal of Honor after he went missing in battle during the Korean War is being buried on Memorial Day near his hometown of Savannah, Georgia. A wounded Army Pfc. Luther Herschel Story was last seen on Sept. 1, 1950, when he stayed behind to cover his infantry unit’s retreat. Story posthumously received the Medal of Honor, but his fate was unknown until the U.S. military matched DNA from Story’s relatives to a set of unidentified bones in April. A burial service for Story is scheduled Monday afternoon at the Andersonville National Cemetery near his hometown of Americus. Story’s niece, Judy Wade, says she’s glad that he’s finally come home.
Biden marks Memorial Day nearly 2 years after ending America’s longest war, lauds troops’ sacrificePresident Joe Biden says in a Memorial Day address Americans “must never forget the price that was paid” by troops to protect their democracy. Biden marked Memorial Day with a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, saying, ”Every year we remember. and every year it never gets easier.” Biden has taken pride that his administration has overseen a time of relative peace for the U.S. military after two decades of war in Afghanistan and Iraq. It’s been nearly 21 months since the Democratic president ended the United States’ longest war in Afghanistan. Biden and his wife plan to spend the rest of the holiday at their home near Wilmington, Delaware.
Jan. 6 rioters are raking in thousands in donations. Now the US is coming after their haulA growing number of Capitol rioters are facing hefty fines on top of prison sentences at their sentencing hearings. That’s because prosecutors appear to be ramping up efforts to prevent them from profiting from their participation in the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. An Associated Press review of court records shows prosecutors in riot cases are increasingly asking judges to impose sentences that include fines to offset donations from supporters of the rioters. Prosecutors acknowledge there’s nothing wrong with raising money to pay for legal expenses. But the Justice Department in some cases has questioned whether all the money is really going to pay their lawyers because many of those charged have had government-funded legal representation.
