Arizona mother sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder in starvation of 6-year-old son
An Arizona woman who pleaded guilty to murder in the starvation death of her 6-year-old son has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. 29-year-old Elizabeth Archibeque took the witness stand briefly on her own behalf Thursday before a judge in Flagstaff rejected her lawyer’s plea for consideration of parole after 35 years. Earlier, witnesses described the horrors of the tiny closet that reeked of urine where the young boy and his older brother were kept and denied food for 16 hours a day. A detective said both looked like skeletons. Archibeque said she blamed herself for her son’s death and accepted whatever sentence she received.
Ford recalls 870K F-150 pickups in US because parking brakes can turn on unexpectedly
Ford is recalling more than 870,000 F-150 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the electric parking brakes can turn on unexpectedly. The recall covers certain pickups from the 2021 through 2023 model years with single exhaust systems. The company says in documents posted Friday by government safety regulators that a rear wiring bundle can come in contact with the axle housing. That can chafe the wiring and cause a short circuit, which can turn on the parking brake. The company says it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries from the problem. Dealers will inspect the rear wiring harness. If protective tape is worn through, the harness will be replaced. If the tape isn’t worn, they’ll install a protective tie strap and tape wrap.
Florida woman who stole nearly $3 million from Holocaust survivor gets over 4 years in prison
A Florida woman who drained an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor’s life savings by posing as a love interest and then lived lavishly off the $2.8 million she got has been sentenced to over four years in prison. Federal Judge Edgardo Ramos described Peaches Stergo of Champions Gate, Florida, as “unspeakably cruel” as he announced the sentence Thursday in Manhattan. Stergo pleaded guilty in April to wire fraud. Prosecutors say Stergo met the man on a dating website seven years ago and drained his accounts from 2017 to 2021. They say she lived lavishly in a gated community, taking expensive trips and buying a boat and fancy cars.
