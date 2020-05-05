Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.