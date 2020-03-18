Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Museum slated up the river and through the wall at Sing Sing
OSSINING, N.Y. — Busting out of Sing Sing has been a dream of inmates since cell doors started clanging shut along the Hudson River in the 1820s. Now there’s a plan to usher visitors inside the high walls well known in the past to gangsters, Hollywood stars and prisoners condemned to the electric chair. A museum just beyond the maximum-security prison’s watch towers is being planned with a unique feature: a 300-foot-long corridor connecting to the roofless ruins of the original 19th century cell block inside the walls. Museum-goers would stand at the site of the first cramped cells at this prison “up the river” from New York City and learn about life in the Big House.
Get out of jail? Inmates fearful of virus argue for release
NEW YORK — Coronavirus has become a “get out of jail" card for hundreds of low-level inmates across the country, and even hard-timers are seeking their freedom with the argument that it's not a matter of if but when the deadly illness sweeps through tightly packed populations behind bars. Among those pleading for compassionate release or home detention are the former head of the Cali drug cartel, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen, Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff and dozens of inmates at New York City’s Rikers Island, part of a jail system that lost an employee to the virus this week.
5 primary takeaways: Joe Biden is Democrats' antidote
Joe Biden's surge toward the Democratic presidential nomination rolled on with a dominating victory in Florida, the largest delegate prize in Tuesday's primaries, and wins in Illinois and Arizona. Biden continues one of the most remarkable presidential campaign turnarounds in U.S. history.
US life with COVID-19: A state-by-state patchwork of rules
As the nation struggles to reconcile itself to a new and spreading peril, it also struggles with a patchwork of rules that vary dizzyingly from place to place: For now, your life and lockdown in the shadow of COVID-19 depends on where you live. In some places, many ordinary Americans are making public health choices, searching their own conscience and deciding for themselves what risk they’re willing to endure. In others, government has made at least some of those decisions.
