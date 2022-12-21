NASA Mars lander InSight falls silent after 4 years
It could be the end of the red dusty line for NASA’s InSight lander on Mars. The lander has fallen silent after four years of operation. Its power levels have been dwindling for months because of all the dust coating its solar panels. NASA reported late Monday that InSight did not respond to communications from Earth on Sunday. The team will keep trying to contact InSight, just in case. InSight arrived at Mars in 2018, recording more than 1,300 marsquakes and even documenting a Martian dust devil not just in pictures, but sound.
Racers, mechanics, tinkerers converting classic cars to EVsWhen Kevin Erickson fires up his 1972 Plymouth Satellite, a faint hum replaces what is normally the sound of pistons pumping, gas coursing through the carburetor and the low thrum of the exhaust.Even though it’s nearly silent, the classic American muscle car isn’t broken. It’s electric. Erickson is among a small but expanding group of tinkerers, racers, engineers and entrepreneurs across the country who are converting vintage cars and trucks into greener, and often much faster, electric vehicles. Despite derision from some purists about the converted cars resembling golf carts or remote-controlled cars, electric powertrain conversions are becoming more mainstream as battery technology advances and the world turns toward cleaner energy to combat climate change.
Congress moves to ban TikTok from US government devicesTikTok would be banned from most U.S. government devices under a spending bill Congress unveiled early Tuesday, the latest push by American lawmakers against the Chinese-owned social media app. The $1.7 trillion package includes requirements for the Biden administration to prohibit most uses of TikTok or any other app created by its owner, ByteDance Ltd. The requirements would apply to the executive branch — with exemptions for national security, law enforcement and research purposes — and don’t appear to cover Congress, where a handful of lawmakers maintain TikTok accounts. TikTok is consumed by two-thirds of American teens and has become the second-most popular domain in the world. But there’s long been bipartisan concern in Washington that Beijing would use legal and regulatory power to seize American user data or try to push pro-China narratives or misinformation. Brooke Oberwetter, a spokesperson for TikTok, called the ban “a political gesture that will do nothing to advance national security interests.” TikTok is developing security and data privacy plans as part of an ongoing national security review by President Joe Biden’s administration.
