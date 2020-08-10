Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Not Real News: A look at what didn't happen last week
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of last week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out.
Born with 1 hand, she's an inspiration in virus fight
NEW ORLEANS — Two years out of medical school, respiratory therapist Savannah Stuard is on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 in New Orleans, operating ventilator equipment or manually pumping air into patients’ lungs. It's challenging work under any circumstances, involving 12-hour shifts, head-to-toe protective equipment and constant vigilance to avoid catching or spreading the disease. It's even more complicated for Stuard, who was born without a left forearm.
Native mascots still a sticking point in high school sports
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — At a mostly white high school near Salt Lake City, the steps leading to the football field are covered in red handprints, arrows and drawings of Native American men in headdresses meant to represent the mascot, the Braves. “Welcome to the Dark Side” and “Fight like a Brave” are scrawled next to images of teepees, a tomahawk and a dream catcher. While advocates have made strides in getting Native American symbols and names changed in sports, they say there's still work to do mainly at the high school level, where mascots like Braves, Indians, Warriors, Chiefs and Redskins persist. Momentum is building during a nationwide push for racial justice following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the NFL team in Washington dropping the Redskins name.
Treasure-hunter finds 3,000-year-old hoard in Scotland
LONDON — An amateur treasure-hunter has uncovered one of the most significant Bronze Age hoards ever found in Scotland, including jewelry and a 3,000-year-old sword, authorities said Monday. Metal detectorist Mariusz Stepien said he was “shaking with happiness” when he made the discovery in June, in a field near the village of Peebles, about 22 miles south of Edinburgh.
