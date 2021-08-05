NBC wonders: Where are the Olympic viewers this year?
For most nights at the Tokyo Olympics, NBC's prime time coverage is drawing about half the audience that the Games had in Rio de Janeiro five years ago. The numbers are sobering: Sunday's NBC audience of 13 million was down 51% from the 26.7 million who watched the corresponding night in Rio. Saturday night was down 57%, July 28 down 53% and July 27 down 58%, the Nielsen company said. NBC's best night last week, when it reached 16.2 million on July 29, was still down 43% from Rio, Nielsen said. “We've had some bad luck,” NBC Universal chief executive Jeff Shell said last week. "There was a drumbeat of negativity ... and that has resulted in linear ratings being probably less than we expected.”
This year's summer of climate extremes hits wealthier places
As the world staggers through another summer of extreme weather, experts are noticing something different: 2021's onslaught is hitting harder and in places that have been spared global warming’s wrath in the past. Wealthy countries such as the United States, Canada, Germany and Belgium are joining poorer and more vulnerable nations on a growing list of extreme weather events that scientists say have some connection to human-caused climate change. “It is not only a poor country problem, it's now very obviously a rich country problem,” said Debby Guha-Sapir, founder of the international disaster database at the Centre for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters at Catholic University of Louvain in Belgium. “They (the rich) are getting whacked.” Killer floods hit China, but hundreds of people also drowned in parts of Germany and Belgium not used to being inundated. Canada and the Pacific Northwest of the U.S. had what climate scientist Zeke Hausfather called “scary” heat that soared well past triple digits in Fahrenheit and into the high 40s in Celsius, shattering records and accompanied by unusual wildfires. Now southern Europe is seeing unprecedented heat and fire. And peak Atlantic hurricane and U.S. wildfire seasons are only just starting.
Mired in crises, Lebanon marks 1 year since horrific blast
BEIRUT — Banks, businesses and government offices were shuttered as Lebanon on Wednesday marked one year since the horrific explosion at the port of Beirut with a national day of mourning. The grim anniversary comes amid an unprecedented economic and financial meltdown, and a political stalemate that has kept the country without a functioning government for a full year. United in grief and anger, families of the victims and other Lebanese were planning prayers and protests later in the day. The explosion killed at least 214 people, according to official records, and injured thousands. It was one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history — the result of hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate igniting after a fire broke out. The explosion tore through the city with such force, it caused a tremor across the entire country that was heard and felt as far away as the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, more than 180 miles away.
