AP VoteCast: Georgia voters sour on state of nation
Voters in Georgia made their pick for president while holding negative views about the country’s direction, according to an expansive AP survey of the American electorate. AP VoteCast found that three-fifths of Georgia voters said the U.S. is headed in the wrong direction while almost two-fifths said it is on the right track. No Republican presidential candidate has lost the Peach state’s 16 electoral votes since George H.W. Bush in 1992. President Donald Trump won the state by five points in 2016. Democrats believe they can flip the state for Joe Biden if Black voters show up in force.
New kids' series 'Pikwik Pack' puts spotlight on deliveries
The studio behind the kids’ mega-hit TV show “Paw Patrol” has a new animated series that arrives timed perfectly for a global pandemic: It celebrates delivery people. “Pikwik Pack,” which airs on Disney Junior and DisneyNOW, stars four animal friends working together to deliver packages in their community. In the real world, postal workers and delivery drivers are being cheered as essential workers. “We’re launching the show at a time that we feel the world actually would really appreciate this,” said Frank Falcone, president and executive creative director of Guru Studio, which produced the series. “Even when we were developing it, four years ago, we couldn’t possibly have imagined that we’d be in our homes really counting on a doorbell ringing and something arriving,” said Falcone. The preschool series features Suki the hedgehog, Axel the raccoon, Tibor the hippo and Hazel the cat. They each have a favorite mode of transportation — train, helicopter, truck and boat.
Is it safe to stay in hotels during the pandemic?
In a recent travel update, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention makes it clear: Staying home is the best way to protect yourself against the coronavirus. If you do travel, the CDC says, sharing a rental home with people from your own household is safer than staying with friends or family who aren't from your household or staying at a hotel where you would encounter more people. The riskiest option, it says, is a hostel or other dorm-like lodging with shared sleeping areas. Try to find a rental that guarantees a 72-hour buffer between guests, says Dr. Natascha Tuznik, an infectious disease expert at the University of California, Davis. Airbnb will require hosts to commit to enhanced cleaning by Nov. 20. That includes scrubbing floors and other surfaces with soap and water; washing linens on high heat; disinfecting high-touch items like door knobs; and ventilating rooms. Rentals might also have more access to fresh air than hotel rooms, Tuznik said. But she said there have been very few reported coronavirus outbreaks connected to hotels.
