A new look at an old clue helps investigators arrest the man accused of Gilgo Beach murders
Investigators say a new look at an old clue was the key to finding the man now charged with the killings of three women whose remains were found by a remote Long Island highway. The case known as the Gilgo Beach murders flummoxed investigators for more than a dozen years. Then a fresh review last year tied to a pickup truck linked one victim’s disappearance to a man named Rex Heuermann. Many other investigative steps followed before he was charged Friday with murder. His lawyer says the a 59-year-old architect insists he didn’t commit the crimes.
Ukrainian boxer fights through the challenges of war on her way to the Paris Olympics
Boxer Anna Lysenko dedicates long hours preparing for next year’s Paris Olympics in a modest gym located in the heart of Kyiv despite the unsettling sounds of explosions booming outside. Lysenko nearly won an Olympic medal at the Tokyo Games in 2021 but her training routine this time has been disrupted by the war in Ukraine. Lysenko says “it’s stifling. It probably doesn’t allow me to feel at peace.” The 31-year-old Lysenko has sacrificed almost 10 years of her life for the sport but her chances of competing in Paris remain uncertain because of the possible participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes.
Baa-gain? Iconic sheep sweater worn by Princess Diana could fetch $50,000 at auction
A red sweater adorned with a flock of sheep worn by the young Princess Diana is expected to sell for more than $50,000 at auction. The playfully patterned wool jumper featuring a single black sheep amid a pattern of white ones headlines Sotheby’s online Fashion Icons sale in September. The 19-year-old Lady Diana Spencer was photographed in the garment at a polo match in June 1981, soon after her engagement to Prince Charles. Some have speculated Diana liked the “black sheep” pattern because she felt like an outsider in the royal family. The sweater has an estimated price of $50,000 to $80,000. Online bidding opens Aug. 31 and runs to Sept. 14.
