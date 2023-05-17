New Mexico gunman who killed 3 and injured 6 shot randomly at cars, houses, police say
The police chief of Farmington, New Mexico, says it appears an 18-year-old man who shot and killed three people and wounded six others fired at random as he roamed the neighborhood. The man was killed Monday within minutes of officers responding to reports of shots fired. A Farmington police officer was wounded, treated at a hospital and released. A state police officer also was wounded and remains hospitalized in stable condition. Police Chief Steve Hebbe says it appears the man fired at least three weapons, including an “AR-style rifle,” as he roamed a quarter-mile through the a neighborhood, randomly shooting at homes and cars. Police were trying to discover a motive.
ChatGPT’s chief testifies before Congress, calls for new agency to regulate artificial intelligenceThe head of the artificial intelligence company that makes ChatGPT told Congress on Tuesday that government intervention “will be critical to mitigate the risks of increasingly powerful” AI systems. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testified at a Senate hearing Tuesday that he supported the formation of a U.S. or global agency that would license the most powerful AI systems and have the authority to ensure compliance with safety standards. His San Francisco-based startup rocketed to public attention after it released ChatGPT late last year. Lawmakers expressed concerns about the ability of the latest crop of “generative AI” tools to mislead people, spread falsehoods, violate copyright protections and upend the job market.
Skeletons found in Pompeii ruins reveal deaths by earthquake, not just Vesuvius’ ancient eruptionArcheologists in Pompeii have discovered two skeletons that they believe were men who died when a wall collapsed on them during the powerful earthquakes that accompanied the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in A.D. 79. Experts said Tuesday that the find underlines that many of the dead in the ancient city were due to powerful quakes that accompanied the eruption and not just victims of the volcano’s deadly ash and gas. The two skeletons were found in the House of Chaste Lovers beneath a wall that collapsed before the area was covered in volcanic material. The director of the Pompeii archaeological site said new techniques are allowing experts to determine the dynamics of deaths down to the final seconds.
