New SBC President commits to move sex abuse reforms while going forward
Bart Barber, the newly elected president of the Southern Baptist Convention, is vowing to expedite sex abuse reforms in the nation’s largest Protestant denomination. He spoke a day after thousands of delegates voted overwhelmingly to create a way to track pastors and other church workers credibly accused of sex abuse. Delegates also have defeated a proposal to defund the convention’s public-policy arm, which has long been a target of critics complaining it is not conservative enough. Barber says he will work to unify Southern Baptists and heal divisions. He says local churches hold the key to growing the denomination, whose membership has been declining for over a decade.
After Georgia loss, runoff gives Trump another chanceNearly a month after his preferred candidate for governor in Georgia was defeated by more than 50 points, former President Donald Trump has an opportunity next week to demonstrate he still has some sway in this onetime Republican stronghold. A runoff election for a U.S. House seat east of Atlanta pits the Trump-backed Vernon Jones against Mike Collins, the son of a former congressman. The winner will advance to the November general election against the Democratic nominee, also to be decided in the runoff being held Tuesday. The Jones-Collins winner will be the heavy favorite in this district drawn to elect a Republican. With that in mind, both Jones and Collins have pledged allegiance to Trump, who remains popular among the party’s voters. Jones, an attention-seeking, bombastic presence with a long trail of enemies, is fond of calling himself the “Black Donald Trump.” Collins, who owns a trucking company is plenty Trump-like as well, promoting himself as an outsider businessman as he drives an 18-wheel truck to campaign appearances. But it’s Jones who has Trump’s official backing, something he constantly reminds audiences.
River trash traps chew at huge ocean plastics problemMany novel devices are being used or tested worldwide to trap plastic trash in rivers and smaller streams before it can get into the ocean. In India, there are floating fences. Baltimore has four water- and sun-driven conveyor belts embellished with googly eyes and personalities. In The Netherlands, there are rechargeable robots and a bubble barrier. Millions of tons of plastic wind up in the ocean every year. It kills a wide variety of plants and animals. Officials with a federal Marine Debris Program say we need to make big changes to solve the problem, but trash traps can help reduce it.
