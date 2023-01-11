‘No amnesty!’: Brazilian protests demand jail for rioters
Thousands of protesters in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paolo demanded “No amnesty!” Monday, following a riot that invaded the heart of Brazil’s capital Sunday in an effort to reinstall former President Jair Bolsonaro. The words evoke memories of an amnesty law that for decades has protected military members accused of abuse and murder during the country’s 1964-85 dictatorship. Justice minister Flávio Dino vowed to prosecute those who acted behind the scenes to summon supporters on social media and finance their transport for crimes including organized crime, staging a coup, and violent abolition of the democratic rule of law. He also said authorities would investigate allegations local security personnel allowed the destruction to proceed unabated.
Forest lizards genetically morph to survive life in the cityU.S. scientists in Puerto Rico have found that forest-dwelling lizards have genetically morphed to survive life in the city. The study focused on the Puerto Rican crested anole, a small brown lizard with a bright orange throat fan. Scientists say it has sprouted special scales to better cling to smooth surfaces like walls and glass, and grown larger limbs to sprint more quickly across open areas. Authors of the study published Monday by the National Academy of Sciences say it’s important to understand how organisms adapt as urbanization intensifies around the world, so that humans can design cities in ways that support all species.
Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, ODESZA to headline BonnarooKendrick Lamar is returning to Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival this summer along with headliners Foo Fighters and electronic duo ODESZA. The Foo Fighters were supposed to headline the festival in 2021, but the festival was canceled because of flooding. The rock band returns to touring in 2023 after the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last March during a South American tour. The band canceled tour dates last year. In a social media message posted Dec. 31, the band said Hawkins would be with them in spirit every night. Lamar, a Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper last headlined the Tennessee music festival in 2015 and he released his new album “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” last year. The Bonnaroo lineup was released Tuesday ahead of ticket sales starting Thursday for the annual music festival that is held in Manchester, about 60 miles southeast of Nashville. The festival runs June 15-18.
