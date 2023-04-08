No driver? No problem. Robotaxis eye San Francisco expansion
Two trailblazing ride-hailing services are heading toward uncharted territory as they seek regulatory approval to transport passengers around the clock throughout one of the most densely populated U.S. cities in vehicles that will have no one sitting in the driver’s seat. If Cruise and Waymo reach their goal of winning regulatory approval before year’s end, San Francisco would become the first U.S. city with two totally driverless services competing against Uber, Lyft and traditional taxis. But the companies still must navigate around potential roadblocks, including complaints about their vehicles making unexpected, traffic-clogging stops that threaten to inconvenience other travelers and imperil public safety.
Paying for paradise? Hawaii mulls fees for ecotourism crushRepairing coral reefs after boats run aground. Shielding native forest trees from a killer fungus outbreak. Patrolling waters for swimmers harassing dolphins and turtles. Taking care of Hawaii’s unique natural environment takes time, people and money. Now Hawaii wants tourists to help pay for it, especially because growing numbers are traveling to the islands to enjoy the beauty of its outdoors — including some lured by dramatic vistas they’ve seen on social media. Hawaii lawmakers are considering legislation that would require tourists to pay for a yearlong license or pass to visit state parks and trails. They’re still debating how much they would charge. The governor campaigned last year on a platform of having all tourists pay a $50 fee to enter the state. Legislators think this would violate U.S. constitutional protections for free travel and have promoted their parks and trails approach instead. Either policy would be a first of its kind for any U.S. state.
New Ram electric pickup can go up to 500 miles on a chargeAn electric Ram pickup truck with up to 500 miles of range and a battery-powered people-hauling Kia SUV are among the new vehicles being introduced at the New York International Auto Show now underway. The Ram 1500 Rev looks more like the current gas-powered model than a more futuristic concept vehicle the company showed off in January. Kia’s new EV9 is a little longer than the automaker’s popular gas-powered Telluride, and it can seat up to seven in three rows of seats. The two debuts in Wednesday are among only nine automaker press conferences, far short of previous years. Many of the new models have been rolled out previously as automakers move away from auto shows and introduce new products virtually.
