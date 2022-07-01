No reruns: Committee tries new approach to break through
As television programming goes, expectations were widespread that the Jan. 6 committee hearings would essentially be reruns. Instead, they have been much more. The five sessions have revealed a storyteller’s eye, with focus, clarity, an understanding of how news is digested in modern media, and strong character development — even if former President Donald Trump’s allies suggest there aren’t enough actors. After initially saying the hearings would pause for a break until next month, the Jan. 6 committee on Monday announced a surprise session that was held Tuesday to present new evidence. As seen during Trump’s impeachments, modern congressional hearings tend to produce more heat than light. That was part of why the Jan. 6 committee faced low expectations, along with the sense — 18 months after the insurrection, an event that played out on live television — that there may be little new to learn. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s decision not to participate gave the committee a gift, the chance to craft hearings as a unicorn of sorts in today’s political age.
Bonnaroo, a leader in green fests, faces climate change riskMANCHESTER, Tenn. — Two decades old, the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival strives to create a greener, more energy efficient and less wasteful music experience. But last year, record rainfall in Tennessee created flooding that forced organizers to cancel. Climate experts say Bonnaroo and similar outdoor live events are more vulnerable than ever to unpredictable and extreme weather. Predicting and preparing for those events remains a huge challenge. Bonnaroo organizers had to adapt to changing climate and sustainable measures continue to be a priority, from “trash police” who sort through tons of waste to solar panels powering a stage and charging stations.
Airbnb permanently bans parties at its rental locationsAirbnb says it’s making its party ban permanent. The short-term-rental company said Tuesday that the temporary ban it put into effect in 2020 is working, so it decided to make it permanent. The company says reports of parties at listed properties have dropped 44% from a year ago. Airbnb has been trying to crack down on parties since late 2019, after a fatal shooting at a rented house in California. While making the ban permanent, Airbnb is lifting a capacity limit on some rentals. Airbnb says some property owners want to eliminate the limit of 16 people at large properties.
