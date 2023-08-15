North Dakota teen survives nearly 100-foot fall at North Rim of Grand Canyon
Authorities say 13-year-old North Dakota boy has survived a nearly 100-foot fall off a cliff at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon during a family trip. Authorities say it took emergency crews two hours to rescue Wyatt Kauffman after he slipped and fell Tuesday. The teenager was airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital and treated for injuries including nine broken vertebrae, a ruptured spleen, collapsed lung and a concussion. The teen and his mother were on a trip to visit national parks when the Grand Canyon fall occurred. He was discharged from the hospital Saturday and being driven home to Casselton, North Dakota.
Researchers have identified a new pack of endangered gray wolves in California
Researchers are howling with delight after discovering a new pack of endangered gray wolves in California. The state Fish and Game Department says a reported sighting of a wolf in Sequoia National Forest last month led to the discovery of tracks and DNA samples that indicate at least five wolves are living in Tulare County. That’s 200 miles from the next-nearest known pack in northeastern California. Gray wolves are a native species but they were hunted to extinction in California in the 1920s. Authorities say the female adult in the new pack is a direct descendant of OR7, the first wolf sighted here in a century.
Amazon is rolling out a generative AI feature that summarizes product reviews
Amazon is rolling out a generative AI feature that summarizes product reviews for customers. The company said in a blog post Monday that it will use AI to pick out common themes in reviews and summarize them in a short paragraph on the product detail page. The feature is designed to help shoppers determine at a glance what other customers said about a product before they spend more time reading through individual reviews. Amazon began testing it earlier this year. The tech giant says the feature is now available for a subset of mobile shoppers in the U.S. and it may expand it to more shoppers based on customer feedback.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.