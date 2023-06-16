North Korea has test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast hours after South Korean and U.S. troops ended a fifth round of large-scale live-fire drills near the Koreas’ heavily fortified border. The North Korean launches are its first since it failed to put its first spy satellite into orbit in late May. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the missiles were launched from North Korea’s capital region and were a “grave provocation.” The launches came after North Korea’s military vowed to respond to the South Korean-U.S. drills.
Let it bee: The women on a mission to save Mexico City’s bees
They call themselves Abeja Negra SOS — a group of mostly women working hive by hive to relocate bees that would be exterminated if they remained in Mexico’s crowded capital city. It began in 2018 when Adriana Velíz was working as a veterinarian for the city government. She noticed that when city authorities received calls about beehives, the automatic response was to exterminate the hives. She and other colleagues began looking for an alternative to save the bees. The insects play a crucial role in food production around the world by pollinating plants and their numbers have been dropping. Over the past five years, the group has relocated around 510 hives, with an average size of around 80,000 bees.
Bud Light, America’s top beer for decades, falls to second following LGBTQ+ marketing criticism
After more than two decades as America’s best-selling beer, Bud Light has slipped into second place. Mexican lager Modelo Especial overtook Bud Light in U.S. retail dollar sales in the month ending June 3, according to Bump Williams Consulting. Modelo controlled 8.4% of U.S. grocery, convenience and liquor store sales; Bud Light fell to 7.3%. It’s a milestone in Bud Light’s months-long sales decline since early April, when critics vowed to boycott the beer after the company sent a commemorative can to a transgender influencer. Bud Light’s U.S. sales were down 24% in the week ending June 3.
