Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
What now? Facing life without the entertainment world
NEW YORK — Overheard as the entertainment world stalled in response to the coronavirus outbreak: “What are we gonna do now, read books?” That's exactly what Pamela Milam will be doing, and lots of them. Milam is a selection reader for the Women's National Book Association, a nonprofit established in 1917 to support, well, reading. She and her colleagues began a marathon this month to make it through as many as 100 books each as they help develop the organization's annual Great Group Reads list for National Reading Group Month in October. She's also an avid theater goer. She lives in the heart of Times Square and goes to the theater about once a week, but when Broadway and many other entertainments canceled, cut back seating or postponed performances last week, Milam knew exactly how she'd fill the extra time.
Trial of Robert Durst delayed for 3 weeks amid virus fears
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles judge postponed the murder trial of multimillionaire New York real estate heir Robert Durst for three weeks over fears of the transmission of the new coronavirus. Superior Court Judge Mark E. Windham announced that the trial, which had been underway for six days and is expected to take five months, will stand adjourned until April 6. On Friday, Windham had established a plan to have the 12 jurors and 12 alternates in the case use gallery seats to sit apart from one another in an effort to avoid virus transmission. But before the plan could be enacted, he decided to delay the proceedings instead.
Not exactly gloating, stockpiling 'preppers' have a moment
TOLEDO, Ohio — Curt La Haise has put up with plenty of razzing from friends over the years who have called him paranoid for stockpiling an eight-month supply of food in his basement and having enough fuel to power his generator for almost an entire winter. They're not laughing anymore amid panic buying that has cleared store shelves across the U.S. and growing fears that the new coronavirus will force many Americans to self-quarantine for weeks in their homes. “Now my friends are like, ‘What should I do, what should I get?’” said La Haise, who operates a firearms and safety training business near Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. “Prepping doesn’t look so bad now.”
Virus fears fuel spike in sales of guns and ammunition
The world's largest gun store, in metro Atlanta, has had lines that are six and eight people deep. A gun store in Los Angeles had lines that stretched down the block. And at least one store in Idaho put limits on sales after its shelves were nearly cleared out. Just as grocery stores have been stripped bare by Americans panicked by coronavirus, guns and ammunition have started flying off the shelves. Retailers say the buying frenzy is being fueled by consumers who are worried that people are becoming so desperate and unpredictable, they need to ensure they can protect themselves. “It's been insane,” said Jay Wallace, who owns Adventure Outdoors in Smyrna, Georgia, adding that his ammunition sales are up more than five times the usual numbers. “This is like a Rod Serling ‘Twilight Zone’ episode."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.