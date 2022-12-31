‘Not just the ramp.’ Worship spaces need more accessibility
Many U.S. houses of worship have accessibility limitations. They are exempt from the Americans with Disabilities Act, the 32-year-old landmark civil rights law that included access requirements for public spaces. Nonetheless, most have made their buildings accessible in some fashion. But there is much room for improvement. For some congregations, the COVID-19 pandemic and the sweeping rise of online worship that followed was an eye-opening catalyst for a more expansive understanding what it means to be an accessible church for all members. Religious leaders and disability advocates say accessibility requires dignity as well as physical accommodations.
Thriving network of fixers preys on migrants crossing MexicoWith more migrants entering Mexico, a sprawling network of lawyers, fixers and middlemen has exploded in the country. At every step in a complicated process, opportunists are ready to provide documents or counsel to migrants who can afford to speed up the system. In nearly two dozen interviews with The Associated Press, migrants, officials and those in the business described a network operating at the limit of legality. Many cooperate with Mexico’s immigration sector, where corruption is deeply ingrained, and at times work with smugglers. The increased flow of migrants over the last year and Mexico’s renewed efforts to control migration have made the work more prominent and profitable. The result is a booming business that often preys on vulnerable migrants.
Bats plunge to ground in cold; saved by incubators, fluidsSome 1,600 bats found a temporary home this week in the attic of a Houston Humane Society director, but it wasn’t because they made it their roost. It was a temporary recovery space for the flying mammals after they lost their grip and plunged to the pavement after going into hypothermic shock during the city’s recent cold snap. On Wednesday, over 1,500 were released back to their habitats — two Houston-area bridges — after wildlife rescuers scooped them up and saved them by administering fluids and keeping them warm in incubators. Mary Warwick, the wildlife director at the Houston Humane Society, said she was out doing holiday shopping when the freezing winds reminded her that she hadn’t heard how the bats were doing in the unusually cold temperatures for the region. So she drove to the bridge where over 100 bats looked to be dead as they lay frozen on the ground. But during her 40-minute drive home, Warwick said they began to come back to life, chirping and moving around in a box where she collected them and placed them on her heated passenger seat for warmth. She put the bats in incubators and returned to the bridge twice a day to collect more.
