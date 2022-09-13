Not Mar-a-Lago: Congress’ secrets in sealed rooms, lock bags
Security-sealed rooms and lock bags are some of the ways Capitol Hill keeps classified documents secured. It’s an elaborate system of government protocols and high-level security clearances. And it stands in stark contrast to the storage room stash of secrets at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. As the Justice Department’s probe into the Republican former president’s handling of White House materials deepens, lawmakers of both parties have more questions than answers. The search of Trump’s private club is unprecedented for a former president. Intelligence officials have offered to brief congressional leaders possibly as soon as next week. But that could be delayed.
Georgia’s shifting politics force GOP to look beyond AtlantaTOCCOA — When Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp made one of his first general election campaign swings in August, he went straight to the modern heartland of the state’s Republican Party. It wasn’t Buckhead, the glitzy Atlanta neighborhood where Kemp lives in a governor’s mansion dwarfed by other nearby estates. And it wasn’t suburban Cobb County, once the bastion of Newt Gingrich. Instead, Kemp kept going north, deep into the Georgia mountains that have become one of the most Republican areas in the country over the last three decades. He stopped at a gas station turned coffee shop in Toccoa to urge people to “turn out an even bigger vote here in this county and in northeast Georgia than we’ve ever seen before.” The emphasis on this rural region represents a notable shift in the GOP’s strategy in Georgia. The party grew into a powerhouse in Georgia once it began combining a strong performance in the Atlanta suburbs with growing dominance in rural areas. But that coalition has frayed in recent years as voters in the booming Atlanta region rejected the GOP under former President Donald Trump, turning this onetime Republican stronghold into the South’s premier swing state.
Black preacher arrested while watering flowers sues policeBlack pastor who was arrested by white police officers while watering the flowers of a neighbor has filed a federal lawsuit over the ordeal. Michael Jennings is suing three officers and the central Alabama town of Childersburg for an unspecified amount of money. He alleges the arrest violated his constitutional rights and caused lingering problems including emotional distress and anxiety. Jennings was helping out a friend by watering plants when a neighbor called police about a suspicious person and officers showed up. He was arrested after refusing to provide identification, but the charge was later dropped.
