Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Not Real News: A look at what did not happen last week
Included: CLAIM: Dead people in Pennsylvania voted in the 2020 presidential election. THE FACTS: Election experts say false claims about dead voters come up every election. One tweet that repeated the false claim stated: “These are some of the people who voted in #PA...840 were 101 years old or older, 39 lived through the Civil War, 45 were born in the 1800s.” The tweet had over 18,000 retweets. Pennsylvania’s Office of Attorney General refuted claims that votes were cast through deceased people. “A similar complaint was brought before a PA court — and soundly rejected,” the office said in a statement. “The court found no deficiency in how PA maintains its voter rolls, and there is currently no proof provided that any deceased person has voted in the 2020 election.”
2nd virus vaccine shows overwhelming success in U.S. tests
Moderna said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine is proving highly effective in a major trial, a second ray of hope in the global race for a shot to tame a resurgent virus that is now killing more than 8,000 people a day worldwide. The company said its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from Moderna’s ongoing study. A week ago, competitor Pfizer Inc. announced its own vaccine appeared similarly effective — news that puts both companies on track to seek permission within weeks for emergency use in the U.S.
Hate crimes in US reach highest level in more than a decade
WASHINGTON — Hate crimes in the U.S. rose to the highest level in more than a decade as federal officials also recorded the highest number of hate-motivated killings since the FBI began collecting that data in the early 1990s, according to an FBI report released Monday. There were 51 hate crime murders in 2019, which includes 22 people who were killed in a shooting that targeted Mexicans at a Walmart in the border city of El Paso, Texas, the report said. The suspect in that August 2019 shooting, which left two dozen other people injured, was charged with both state and federal crimes in what authorities said was an attempt to scare Hispanics into leaving the United States.
New this week: Megan Thee Stallion, 'Big Sky' & Dolly Parton
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. Included: Perhaps you’d like to indulge in a little holiday fantasy, like, say, “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square,” a glossy musical coming to Netflix on Sunday. Christine Baranski plays a Scrooge in stilettos who is trying to evict an entire town by Christmas eve. Dolly, naturally, plays an angel who visits to convince her otherwise. And if that weren’t enough, it was directed and choreographed by none other than Debbie Allen.
