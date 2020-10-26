Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Not Real News: A look at what didn't happen last week
Included: CLAIM: Democrats voted to fine American citizens for not buying health insurance and conspired to give it to “illegal aliens” for free. THE FACTS: Immigrants without legal authorization to be in the country do not get free health insurance. The Affordable Care Act, which originally included fines for not buying health insurance, excludes immigrants living in the country without legal permission from receiving tax credits or purchasing insurance on the ACA marketplace.
'The books that help her through': Winfrey suggests seven
NEW YORK — With Election Day approaching and the pandemic ongoing, Oprah Winfrey is setting aside her usual book club recommendations and instead citing seven personal favorites, ranging from James Baldwin's landmark essays in “The Fire Next Time” to Mary Oliver's poetry collection “Devotions.” Winfrey is calling her choices “The Books That Help Me Through," works she values for “their ability to comfort, inspire and enlighten.” "It’s a mix of fiction, poetry, nonfiction and spirituality, books I know and trust and revisit time and again,” she said in a statement Monday.
Outtakes: Springsteen on 1st guitar, touring and Twitter
NEW YORK — Bruce Springsteen — who released his 20th album “Letter to You” last week — discusses trending on Twitter, his first guitar, his first concert and the pain of the pandemic in outtakes from a recent interview with The Associated Press. Included: Need some new music recommendations? Just listen to Bruce. “I like Kendrick Lamar. I like H.E.R., who made that song ‘I Can’t Breathe' over the summer. I like Jay-Z. There’s a group called Larkin Poe who are sort of a bluesy, rock band. There’s a guy called Mondo Cozmo who has a single out called ‘Black Cadillac’ that I like. There’s groups from the 80’s. I’ve been listening to The Screaming Blue Messiahs — kind of a punk, blues group from London in the early '80s. They had three records out but didn’t do that well. They were an excellent band. I listen to a lot of different kinds of music all the time. Of course, I listen to my old soul music and Motown and all of the rock music that I grew up with."
Black contractor braves threats in removing Richmond statues
RICHMOND, Va. — Devon Henry paced in nervous anticipation, because this was a project like nothing he’d ever done. He wore the usual hard hat — and a bulletproof vest. An accomplished Black businessman, Henry took on a job the city says others were unwilling to do: lead contractor for the now-completed removal of 14 pieces of Confederate statuary that dotted Virginia’s capital city. There was angry opposition, and fear for the safety of all involved. But when a crane finally plucked the equestrian statue of Gen. Stonewall Jackson off the enormous pedestal where it had towered over this former capital of the Confederacy for more than a century, church bells chimed, thunder clapped and the crowd erupted in cheers. Henry’s brother grabbed him, and they jumped up and down. He saw others crying in the pouring rain. “You did it, man,” said Rodney Henry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.