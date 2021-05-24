Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press-provided stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Not Real News: A look at what didn't happen last week
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of last week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Included: Claim: The election database in Maricopa County in Arizona has been deleted, seals were improperly broken on boxes that hold the votes, and ballots are missing. The facts: An unprecedented, partisan audit of the 2020 election in Arizona’s largest county is being used to spread false information about the vote. Though a partial hand recount and two extra audits found no issues in the election that gave President Biden a margin of victory of less than 10,500 votes in the battleground state, Republicans in the Arizona state Senate used their subpoena power to take possession of all 2.1 million county ballots, the machines that counted them and hard drives full of data, and hired a Florida-based cybersecurity firm to comb through it. The firm, Cyber Ninjas, is run by a supporter of former President Donald Trump who has promoted election conspiracy theories.
Decade-long art project makes for an unusual hike in Atlanta
ATLANTA — The idea of being the curator of a decade-long evolving art project in the woods was far from Joel Slaton’s mind when he decided to take a long walk. It was 2010 and at the time he lived five miles from Constitution Lakes Park, an urban nature preserve popular with bird watchers located in the middle of an industrial district in Atlanta. The park was once part of an old brick company that excavated red clay in the area more than 100 years ago. The excavation pits were filled in and transformed into fishing lakes, Slaton said. Slaton, a self-employed carpenter, read about the park in a local newspaper and wanted to explore. He walked through the woods and along the riverbank of the South River which feeds into the park and found a variety of unusual objects. Doll parts mainly. There were pieces of dolls scattered around the property surrounding a small abandoned fishing cabin on one of the lakes. He uncovered a couple of plastic doll arms hidden under clay and brush. Slaton still doesn’t know why there were so many discarded doll parts in the park. But he has one theory. “Maybe it was some boy dismantling his sister’s dolls,” he said. Aside from working in carpentry, Slaton loves found objects and putting pieces of discarded items together to create new work. Instead of tossing out the doll parts, Slaton went deeper into the woods and organized the found treasures into a small walking trail. The handwritten signage is in permanent marker to show the path. But should you get lost, Slaton says, “the doll’s arms point the way.”
New this week: 'Friends' again, Mike Tyson doc & 'Cruella'
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. Included: You may have heard about it, but just in case: The gang from “Friends” is getting together again. The pandemic delayed but didn’t stop HBO Max’s “Friends: The Reunion,” a celebration of the hit comedy that aired from 1994 to 2004. Stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer gathered on the show’s Warner Bros. Stage 24 to recall old times, with guests including David Beckham, Cindy Crawford, Tom Selleck and Reese Witherspoon. The special debuts Thursday on the streaming service.
