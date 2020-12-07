Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press-provided stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Not Real News: A look at what didn't happen last week
Included: Claim: An electronics recycling truck photographed in a parking lot outside the Gwinnett County Voter Registrations and Elections Office in Georgia was shredding computer hard drives in order to destroy evidence related to the Nov. 3 election. The facts: Photos that circulated widely on social media show a truck labeled “Premier Surplus, Inc Electronic Recycling” in a suburban Atlanta parking lot, with the county’s elections office behind it. Social media users shared the photos with claims the truck was a “hard-drive shredder” being used to destroy machines with evidence of election fraud. Neither is true. The truck was not equipped for shredding, but was instead “a traditional box truck” similar to a moving truck, according to Phillip Kennedy, vice president of Premier Surplus, Inc. The company was scheduled to pick up “traditional county surplus” items that needed to be recycled or resold, Kennedy told the AP in a phone interview. These did not include election equipment.
Get lost 2020: Some things to leave behind, with caveats
NEW YORK — Zoom, Zoom and Zoom. Masks, masks and masks. Sourdough starter and short-order cooking. In these “troubled times,” in our sweat pants and the isolation we endure “out of an abundance of caution,” there isn't much not to be over as 2020 comes to a longed for halt. With the election behind us, along with its deluge of texts and cries of fake news, the year was a mess of common horrors and inconveniences driven by political divisions, racial injustice and the deadly and persistent pandemic, with chronic language to match.
Will the US ever have a national COVID-19 testing strategy?
NEW YORK — As the COVID-19 epidemic worsens, U.S. health experts hope Joe Biden's administration will put in place something Donald Trump's has not — a comprehensive national testing strategy. Such a strategy, they say, could systematically check more people for infections and spot surges before they take off. The health experts say it would be an improvement from the current practice, which has professional athletes and students at elite universities getting routine tests while many other Americans stand in line for hours — if they get tested at all.
Fauci's plea 'Wear a mask' tops list of 2020 notable quotes
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A plea from Dr. Anthony Fauci for people to “wear a mask” to slow the spread of COVID-19 tops a Yale Law School librarian’s list of the most notable quotes of 2020. The list assembled by Fred Shapiro, an associate director at the library, is an annual update to “The Yale Book of Quotations,” which was first published in 2006. Also on the list is “I can’t breathe,” the plea George Floyd made repeatedly to police officers holding him down on a Minneapolis street corner. Several quotes from the presidential campaign appear including Joe Biden telling a student, "You’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier.”
