Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Not Real News: A look at what didn't happen last week
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of last week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out.
2020 Watch: How many more Americans will die from COVID-19?
Presidential politics move fast. What we’re watching heading into a new week on the 2020 campaign. Days to general election: 113. The narrative: These are among the darkest days of President Donald Trump's presidency. Coronavirus infections are exploding, the economic recovery is in jeopardy and Trump may have undermined his own “law and order” message by commuting the prison sentence of his friend and political adviser. Emboldened Democrats are trying to guard against overconfidence, even as they see real opportunities to expand Joe Biden's path to the White House in states like Georgia, Iowa and Ohio. And Biden's slow-and-steady approach is winning praise from Democrats everywhere as Trump's string of unforced errors and divisive rhetoric continues. There's less time for Republicans to turn things around than they'd like. Early voting across several swing states is set to begin in little more than two months.
It's Trump's call on what the GOP convention will look like
WASHINGTON — After months of insisting that the Republican National Convention go off as scheduled despite the pandemic, President Donald Trump is slowly coming to accept that the late August event will not be the four-night infomercial for his reelection that he had anticipated. After a venue change, spiking coronavirus cases and a sharp recession, Trump aides and allies are increasingly questioning whether it’s worth the trouble, and some are advocating that the convention be scrapped altogether. Conventions are meant to lay out a candidate’s vision for the coming four years, not spark months of intrigue over the health and safety of attendees, they have argued. Ultimately, the decision on whether to move forward will be Trump’s alone.
Millennials and boomers: Pandemic pain, by the generation
CINCINNATI — Millennials, you're taking a big hit — again. And you're not OK, either, boomers. Sometimes at odds, America's two largest generations now have something to agree on: The coronavirus pandemic has smacked many of them at a pivotal time in their lives. For baby boomers, named for the post-World War II surge of births, that means those who are retired or are nearing retirement are seeing their 401(k) accounts and IRAs looking unreliable while their health is at high risk. Millennials, who became young adults in this century, are getting socked again just as they were beginning to recover after what a Census researcher found were the Great Recession's hardest hits to jobs and pay.
