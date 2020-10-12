Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Not Real News: A look at what didn't happen last week
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of last week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out.
Suddenly retired? Here’s what to do next
The pandemic seems to be driving a surge of early retirements as businesses close or downsize and older people weigh the health risks of continuing to work. The share of unemployed people not looking for work who called themselves “retired” increased to 60% in April from 53% in January, according to a study by three economists. The study was done in the early days of the pandemic, well before tens of thousands of businesses nationwide closed permanently and others began offering early retirement packages to trim their workforces. “It seems to be a persistent and quite widespread phenomenon,” says study co-author Michael Weber, an economics professor at the University of Chicago.
Judge won't order immediate switch to hand-marked ballots
ATLANTA — A federal judge expressed serious concerns about Georgia's new election system but declined to order the state to abandon its touchscreen voting machines in favor of hand-marked paper ballots for the November election. The ruling came in a lawsuit filed by voting integrity activists that challenges the election system the state bought last year from Dominion Voting Systems for more than $100 million. The activists argued that the system places an unconstitutional burden on the right to vote because voters cannot be confident their vote is accurately counted. State officials argued that Georgia has significantly updated and secured its election infrastructure in recent years, and that the new machines have been thoroughly tested and that security measures will prevent problems. They also said last-minute changes would be extremely costly and difficult to implement in time.
Fauci rips new Trump ad, says his comments were taken out of context
Dr. Anthony Fauci said he was taken completely out of context — and without his permission — in a campaign ad for President Trump lauding the U.S. response to the pandemic. "I can't imagine that ... anybody could be doing more," Fauci is shown saying in the 30-second ad, with the ellipses inserted in a caption to the video, just at the point where there appears to be a split-second break. According to CNN, Fauci's quote came out of a Fox News interview conducted in March in which he praised the efforts of the White House coronavirus task force. At the time, he spoke about the unprecedented nature of the coronavirus threat and the "all hands on deck" nature of the response.
