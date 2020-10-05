Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Trump's press secretary tests positive for coronavirus
WASHINGTON — White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced Monday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus, another sign that the virus that has put President Donald Trump in the hospital and killed more than 200,000 Americans is spreading through the White House. In a statement on Twitter, McEnany said she is not experiencing symptoms. In addition to the president and the first lady, members of Trump's staff and senior figures in his campaign have tested positive for the coronavirus since last week. McEnany said she did not know that senior Trump aide Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID-19 before she held a press briefing last Thursday without a mask, a decision that has come under scrutiny for potentially exposing reporters and others present. The president was being treated at Walter Reed Medical Center for the fourth day Monday but his doctors did not release any additional information about his condition. His Twitter account was active throughout the morning, however, with unrelated political messages, mostly in all capital letters, urging supporters to vote. It is unclear whether Trump or his social media aide Dan Scavino wrote them.
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court began its new term Monday with a remembrance of “a dear friend and a treasured colleague,” the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Chief Justice John Roberts paid tribute to Ginsburg, who died last month, as the court resumed its work via telephone because of the coronavirus pandemic. The justices are beginning a new term with Republicans on the cusp of realizing a dream 50 years in the making, a solid conservative majority that might roll back abortion rights, expand gun rights and shrink the power of government. It also is a most unusual, politically fraught moment in American history. They're still mourning the death of Ginsburg, the leader of the court's liberal wing. They're working in the midst of a pandemic that has forced the court to drastically change the way it conducts business. And the presidential election is less than a month away. Roberts said the justices would hold a fuller memorial service for Ginsburg once they return to the courtroom.
New Jersey governor: Trump fundraiser 'put lives at risk'
TRENTON, N.J. — President Donald Trump's fundraiser at his Bedminster golf club hours before he announced he had contracted the coronavirus was wrong and “put lives at risk,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday. Murphy called the trip the “wrong decision at every level” and said it should have been canceled. He said the state is trying to keep tabs on the 206 attendees and 19 workers in an effort to thwart a potential outbreak stemming from the gathering Thursday. Guests at that event said it included a photo opportunity with Trump and an indoor roundtable with him that one attendee said lasted 45 minutes or more. “The actions leading up to and following this event have put lives at risk,” Murphy said at an afternoon news conference. "This is very much a race against the clock.” Murphy, a Democrat, made several television appearances Monday, saying state and federal officials were still working on contact tracing and had reached most of the guests. He urged anyone at the club while the president was there to quarantine for two weeks. “If you think you’ve been in touch or in the midst of someone who is COVID positive you’ve got to take yourself off the field,” he said. “This borders on reckless in terms of exposing people.”
