Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Not Real News: A look at what didn't happen last week
Included: CLAIM: When reporters asked President Donald Trump why he nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, he said Barrett is “much better looking” than other women who have appeared on the court and “if people are more attractive, they get a fantastic amount of respect.” THE FACTS: There is no evidence Trump made these comments. His public remarks about Barrett since her nomination have centered on her qualifications for the court.
Twitter blocks tweet from Trump adviser downplaying masks
NEW YORK — Twitter blocked a post from an adviser to President Donald Trump who suggested that masks do not work to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Scott Atlas, who joined the White House in August as a science adviser, had tweeted “Masks work? NO,” and said widespread use of masks is not supported. The tweet violated a Twitter policy that prohibits sharing false or misleading misinformation about COVID-19 that could lead to harm, a company spokesperson said. The policy bans statements that have been confirmed to be false or misleading by experts such as public health authorities. In such cases, Twitter disables the account until its owner deletes the post in question.
New this week: The Boss, Billie Eilish, Borat & 'Bad Hair'
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. Included: Eva Longoria, Gloria Estefan and Ricky Martin host a celebration of Latino culture airing 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. “Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event” uses music, comedy, short documentaries and celebrity appearances to explore the Latino experience. While essential workers, Latinos among them, have drawn praise for their efforts during the pandemic, Latinos have “been the backbone of this country for hundreds of years” and deserve recognition, Longoria said in a statement. Momento Latino is a coalition of advocates for the community.
Some states allow ballots if voters die before Election Day
ATLANTA — At 90 years old and living through a global pandemic, Hannah Carson knows time may be short. She wasted no time returning her absentee ballot for this year’s election. As soon as it arrived at her senior living community, she filled it out and sent it back to her local election office in Charlotte, North Carolina. If something were to happen and she doesn’t make it to Election Day, Carson said she hopes her ballot will remain valid. “I should think I should count, given all the years I have been here,” she said. In North Carolina, a ballot cast by someone who subsequently dies can be set aside if a challenge is filed before Election Day with the county board of elections. Questions over whether ballots will count if someone votes early but dies before Election Day are especially pressing this year, amid a coronavirus outbreak that has been especially perilous for older Americans.
