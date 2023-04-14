Pet arrives home, dog-tired, after Alaskan sea-ice odyssey
A 1-year-old Australian shepherd took an epic trek across 150 miles of frozen Bering Sea ice before being safely returned to his home in Alaska. Nanuq wandered off from an Alaska island in the Bering Strait. He showed up a month later in the Bering Sea coastal community of Wales, on Alaska’s western coast. People posting pictures of the dog online led to a happy reunion last week for Nanuq and his owner Mandy Iworrigan. She says he may have ended up in Wales because the ice shifted while he was hunting. Except for a swollen leg with large bite marks, Nanuq is in pretty good health.
Longboard dance: Moves, music, risk elevate a skating hybridThis winter’s been a hard one in Southern California. Highways flood and the rain keeps coming. Pedestrians pick their way across fallen cypress trees, around puddles on sidewalks roped off with caution tape. Between fire, flood, and drought, sometimes it feels like the end of the world. But tonight, there’s a break. Just east of the Santa Monica boardwalk, a dozen or so longboarders cruise in loping patterns along the empty stretch of South Lot 4, a mostly empty parking area. Hannah Dooling glides down the pavement, earbuds hidden by long brown hair tucked beneath a baseball cap. She steps off her longboard, flips it in a semi-circle in the air while taking a few running steps, and hops back on the board, landing with a resounding thud. “That’s cool, right?” another woman asks. It is, in fact, really cool. The trick is the half moon, named for the arc the board makes in the sky, and it’s one that Dooling, 30, has shown other women how to master. They include Yun Huang, a 33-year-old tech worker, and Jane Kang and Christie Goodman, both 29, who work as a nanny and real estate agent, respectively.
NPR quits Elon Musk’s Twitter over ‘government-funded’ label
National Public Radio is quitting Twitter over the social media company’s recent actions under owner Elon Musk to stamp it with labels that NPR says undermine its credibility. NPR said its organizational accounts will no longer be active on Twitter because Twitter is falsely implying that it is not editorially independent. Last week, Twitter labeled NPR as “state-affiliated media” on the social media site, a term also used for state-controlled media outlets in authoritarian regimes. Twitter later changed the label to “Government-funded media” and gave it to some other public news organizations, such as the BBC.
