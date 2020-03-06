Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
NRA firearms auction at country museum nixed
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — For weeks the National Rifle Association has been publicizing plans to hold a fundraising dinner at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum where it planned to auction off firearms, even as many country music artists have distanced themselves from the gun rights organization. But a spokesperson for the museum confirmed to The Associated Press that the April 17 event will not take place at the site after the AP asked questions about the museum’s no firearms policy. The NRA's relationship with country artists and music organizations has fractured in recent years after several mass shootings, including one at a Las Vegas country music festival in 2017.
Prosecutor: Victim confided in Durst and it got her killed
LOS ANGELES — Susan Berman sealed her fate when she told best friend Robert Durst, falsely, that detectives had asked to talk to her about Durst's wife's disappearance 18 years earlier, prosecutors said. Durst allegedly told Berman that she should agree to be interviewed, but privately made his own plan. “Though he told her, ‘Go talk to them,’ he also decided to kill her," Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney John Lewin told jurors during a second day of opening statements in the trial of the wealthy New York real estate heir. Durst, 76, has pleaded not guilty to murder in the 2000 killing of Berman in her Beverly Hills home.
Swiss gruyere named best in world cheese competition
MADISON, Wis. — A gruyere from Switzerland has been named the world's best cheese, chosen from a record number of entrants from 26 nations in the World Championship Cheese Contest in Wisconsin. The cheese from Bern, Switzerland, made its maker, Michael Spycher of Mountain Dairy Fritzenhaus, a two-time winner. Spycher also won in 2008. Another product from Switzerland, a hard cheese made from cow’s milk called Gallus Grand CRU and made by Hardegger Kase AG, was runner-up Thursday, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.
With spreading virus comes fears — and lots of stockpiling
NEW YORK — As an Arizonan, Gregory Cohen has never had to stock up ahead of a hurricane or other natural disaster. But fear of the new coronavirus led the 51-year-old attorney to run up a $90 bill at the local grocery store last week on emergency supplies. That included 12 cans of diced tomatoes, 12 cans of chili beans, soap and six boxes of pasta that he says should last him and his family four weeks. "My biggest concern is that we will all be asked to stay at home," said Cohen, who stored the supplies in tubs in his garage for his wife and teenage son. “This is my way of exerting control of the uncertainty of the current situation."
