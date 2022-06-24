Nuclear industry hopes to expand output with new reactors
The trade association for U.S. nuclear plant operators says it hopes to nearly double their output over the next three decades. Those plans hang on the functionality of a new type of nuclear reactor that’s far smaller than traditional reactors. The industry is generating less electricity as reactors retire. Even so, utilities that are members of the Nuclear Energy Institute project they could add 90 gigawatts of nuclear power with the bulk of that coming online by 2050. That translates to about 300 new small modular reactors. The institute’s president spoke about doubling U.S. nuclear output in a speech Tuesday to industry leaders and policymakers.
‘Elvis’ and Austin Butler feel the temperature risingWhen “Elvis” opens in theaters Friday, it will resurrect one of the most iconic figures in American music in the biggest, most bedazzled film to ever try to capture the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. And it will propel Austin Butler, an Orange County, California, native best known to this point for playing Tex Watson in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” onto a far bigger stage. Butler’s is an electric Elvis, not campy nostalgia act, with more Bowie in him than you might expect. “Elvis,” which director Baz Luhrmann co-scripted, tells the singer’s story through Presley’s infamous manager, Col. Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks.
Chicago police unveil long-awaited foot pursuit policy
Chicago police officers will no longer be allowed to chase people on foot simply because they run away or give chase over minor offenses, the department said Tuesday, more than a year after two foot pursuits ended with officers fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy and 22-year-old man. The new policy adheres closely to a draft policy put in place after those shootings and gives the department something it has never had: permanent rules about when officers can and can’t engage in an activity that can endanger themselves, those they’re chasing and bystanders. Under the policy, officers may give chase if they believe a person is committing or about to commit a felony, a Class A misdemeanor such as domestic battery, or a serious traffic offense such as drunken driving and street racing that could risk injuring others. Officers won’t be allowed to chase people on foot if they suspect them of minor offenses such as parking violations, driving on suspended licenses or drinking alcohol in public. But they will still have discretion to people who they’ve determined are committing or about to commit crimes that post “an obvious threat to any person.” Perhaps most significantly, the policy makes clear that the days of officers giving chase just because someone tries to avoid them are over.
