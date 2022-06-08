NY governor signs law raising age to own semiautomatic rifle
New Yorkers under age 21 will be prohibited from buying semiautomatic rifles under a new law signed Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul, making the state among the first to enact a major gun control initiative following a wave of deadly mass shootings. Hochul, a Democrat, signed 10 public safety-related bills, including one that will require microstamping in new firearms, which could help law enforcement solve gun-related crimes. Another revised the state’s “red flag” law, which allows courts to temporarily take away guns from people who might be a threat to themselves or others. New York’s Legislature passed the bills last week, pushing the changes through after a pair of mass shootings involving 18-year-old gunmen using semiautomatic rifles. Ten Black people died in a racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket May 14. A Texas school shooting took the lives of 19 children and two teachers 10 days later. The quick action in New York further illustrated the sharp divide between Republican and Democratic leaders on how to respond to gun violence.
Some in Ga. GOP want closed primaries after Trump picks loseSome Republican activists are calling on abolishing Georgia’s open primary system. They are complaining that too many Democrats voted in the state’s Republican primary against candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The call to close primaries comes after The Associated Press found that more than 37,000 people who voted in Georgia’s 2020 Democratic primary crossed over to cast ballots in the May 24 Republican primary. The five statewide GOP incumbents that Trump had targeted for defeat ended up winning their primary elections. Top Republicans and Democrats say they see no reason to change Georgia’s open primary system. Like 14 other states, Georgia does not register voters by party.
Goodyear to recall RV tires 19 years after last one was madeGoodyear has agreed to recall more than 173,000 recreational vehicle tires that the U.S. government says can fail and have killed or injured 95 people since 1998. Goodyear’s G159 tires have been under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for nearly five years. On Tuesday the agency posted documents on its website saying that it had pressured the company into a recall. Documents say the tire tread can separate from the body, causing drivers to lose control. The agency began investigating the tires in 2017 after a judge ordered the release of Goodyear data that had been sealed under court orders and settlement agreements.
