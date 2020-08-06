Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive ahead of Trump visit
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, an early advocate among Republicans of wearing masks and other pandemic precautions, tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead of a planned meeting with President Donald Trump. The Republican governor's office said he took the test as part of standard protocol before he was to meet Trump at an airport in Cleveland. He had planned to join the president on a visit to the Whirlpool Corp. plant in northwest Ohio. His office said the 73-year-old DeWine had no symptoms, but was returning to Columbus before Trump landed. His office said he and his wife, Fran DeWine, will both be tested there. DeWine then plans to quarantine at his Cedarville home for 14 days.
Weekly poems elevate New Hampshire city's virus newsletters
CONCORD, N.H. — Valerie Rochon is eager to read her email every Monday morning, even when it makes her cry. In addition to the endless Zoom meeting invitations, each week brings a new poem tucked into otherwise matter-of-fact messages about the coronavirus pandemic from the Portsmouth city manager. Tammi Truax, the city’s poet laureate, has been contributing to the newsletters since early April, elevating the collection of public health updates and community resources with a layer of emotion and introspection. “I think she’s absolutely brilliant,” said Rochon, who leads the Portsmouth chamber of commerce. “I look forward on Monday mornings to getting my week started with the wisdom and beauty that she shares.” When she was named poet laureate last year, Truax planned multiple projects around the theme “Poetry as a Bridge,” including using poetry to cultivate a more meaningful relationship between the residents of Portsmouth and its sister city of Nichinan, Japan. But after a planned trip there with high school students was scrapped in April due to the pandemic, she instead she wrote a poem honoring the nursing students whose graduation they were supposed to attend.
How an arrest upended filming of 'Surviving Jeffrey Epstein'
NEW YORK (AP) — The filmmakers behind “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein” moved quickly when Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested on federal charges that she acted as a recruiter for the financier’s sexual abuse. The fourth episode of the new Lifetime docuseries, which was intended to be a round-table with survivors, was redone to focus on Maxwell’s alleged crimes and her grooming of potential victims. Filmmakers also incorporated more of Maxwell's story into the series overall and conducted additional interviews. The four-part series will be delivered at Lifetime just days before its Sunday premiere. “If your timing can be great, our timing was great,” said executive producer Robert Friedman. This wasn't the first time the filmmakers had to regroup. Production was underway when the 66-year-old Epstein killed himself in his New York City prison cell last August after his arrest on sex trafficking charges. He had pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing girls as young as 14 and young women in New York and Florida in the early 2000s. In lawsuits, women say the abuse spanned decades.
