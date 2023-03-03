Olive oil in coffee? New Starbucks line a curiosity with drinkers in Italy
Putting olive oil in coffee is hardly a tradition in Italy, but that didn’t stop Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz from launching a series of beverages doing just that in Milan. Starbucks says Schultz came up with the notion of adding olive oil to coffee after visiting an olive oil producer in Sicily last summer. He worked with an in-house coffee drink developer to come up with recipes. The “Oleato” five-drink assortment launched last week at the company’s Milan Roastery. The beverages have provoked both amusement and curiosity among Italians. Some of the tourists who throng Milan Roastery say they appreciated the taste.
Long-lost ship found in Lake Huron, confirming tragic storySearchers have found a long-lost Great Lakes ship that came to a tragic end. Officials with the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary in Alpena, Michigan, say they’ve located the Ironton, a freight schooner that plunged to the bottom of Lake Huron in 1894. The Ironton collided with another vessel in rough seas. Reports at the time said the seven-member crew scrambled into a lifeboat but it was tethered to the ship and pulled down. Five crewmen died. Underwater video shows the well-preserved Ironton upright on the lake bottom — with the lifeboat still attached. Divers will be able to visit the wreckage when preparations are finished.
Father of cellphone sees dark side but also hope in new techThe man credited with inventing the cellphone 50 years ago had only one concern then about the brick-sized device with a long antenna: Would it work? These days Martin Cooper frets like everybody else about his invention’s impacts on society — from the loss of privacy to the risk of internet addiction to the rapid spread of harmful content, especially among kids. “My most negative opinion is we don’t have any privacy anymore because everything about us is now recorded someplace and accessible to somebody who has enough intense desire to get it,” said Cooper, who spoke with The Associated Press at the telecom industry’s biggest trade show in Barcelona, where he was receiving a lifetime award. Yet the 94-year-old self-described dreamer also marvels at how far cellphone design and capabilities have advanced, and he believes the technology’s best days may still be ahead of it in areas such as education and health care. “Between the cellphone and medical technology and the Internet, we are going to conquer disease,” he said Monday at MWC, or Mobile World Congress.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.