Newspaper: Georgia hospitals skirting pricing requirements
Some hospitals in Georgia have not made it easy for a patient to find out how much they charge for specific procedures despite a federal requirement to provide clear and accessible pricing information online, an Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation found. The newspaper said Friday it reviewed 14 Georgia hospitals and found that as of early July, only one made prices easy to find, and nearly half failed to meet key requirements of the pricing transparency mandate. Under rules finalized by the Trump administration, hospitals starting on January 1 were required to disclose their privately negotiated charges with commercial health insurers as well as any discounted price for consumers paying cash. The rates for at least 300 services had to be published in a consumer-friendly manner.
Only Tokyo could pull off these Games? Not everyone agrees
TOKYO — Staging an Olympics during the worst pandemic in a century? There’s a widespread perception that it couldn’t happen in a better place than Japan. A vibrant, open democracy with deep pockets, the host nation is known for its diligent execution of detail-laden, large-scale projects, its technological advances, its consensus-building and world-class infrastructure. All this, on paper, at least, gives the strong impression that Japan is one of the few places in the world that could even consider pulling off the high-stakes tightrope walk that the Tokyo Games represent. Some in Japan aren't buying it. “No country should hold an Olympics during a pandemic to start with. And if you absolutely must, then a more authoritarian and high-tech China or Singapore would probably be able to control COVID better,” said Koichi Nakano, a politics professor at Sophia University in Tokyo. The bureaucratic, technological, logistical and political contortions required to execute this unprecedented feat — a massively complicated, deeply scrutinized spectacle during a time of global turmoil, death and suffering — have already put an unwelcome spotlight on the country.
Europe's summer tourism outlook dimmed by variants, rules
LONDON — Chaos and confusion over travel rules and measures to contain new virus outbreaks are contributing to another cruel summer for Europe’s battered tourism industry. Popular destination countries are grappling with surging COVID-19 variants, but the patchwork and last-minute nature of the efforts as the peak season gets underway threatens to derail another summer. In France, the world's most visited country, visitors to cultural and tourist sites were confronted this week with a new requirement for a special COVID-19 pass. To get the pass, which comes in paper or digital form, people must prove they're either fully vaccinated or recently recovered from an infection, or produce a negative virus test.
